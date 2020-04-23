Dis-Chem charged for inflating prices during COVID-19 lockdown

The Competition Commission has found Dis-Chem guilty of excessive pricing on essential hygienic goods to the detriment of customers and consumers in contravention of the Competition Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited has on Thursday been charged for inflating prices during the COVID-19 national lockdown.

The essential items include several types of surgical face masks.

The Competition Commission said it launched the investigation after it received complaints from the public against several retail stores owned by Dis-Chem for taking part in excessive pricing of face masks, specifically dusk and surgical masks.

"These essential items are surgical face masks blue 50PC, surgical face masks 5PC and surgical face masks folio dress blue. From at least 28 March 2020, the Commission received several complaints from the public against several retail stores owned by Dis-Chem for engaging in excessive pricing of face masks, specifically dusk and surgical masks.