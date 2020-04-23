DA, EFF want more measures taken against Ndabeni-Abrahams for lockdown breach

The minister sparked public outrage earlier this month when a picture of her surfaced on social media where she was seen dining at former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana's house with several other people in violation of the lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties are calling for more punitive measures to be taken against Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She has been handed a R1,000 fine.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was forced to apologise to South Africans and President Cyril Ramaphosa for having lunch at Manana's house.

In addition, the president also placed her on special leave for two months, one of which will be unpaid.

However, the Democratic Alliance's Phumzile van Damme said that a R1,000 fine was not sufficient for a high-ranking politician.

Van Damme said that the minister should face political consequences.

"Ministers have an additional burden as members of Parliament and as leaders in society to set an example for the rest of the country and I believe that there needs to be far greater political accountability exercised."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Vuyani Pambo, who opened a case against the minster, said that no one was above the law.

"As the EFF, we took the necessary steps to make sure that the law reaches those that think they are special and unreachable. We are all equal under the law."

Manana and others seen at the table are now also under investigation.