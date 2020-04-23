COVID-19: Ramaphosa calls for lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe, Sudan
The president hosted a virtual meeting on Wednesday with captains of business as AU chairperson to engage them on the AU strategy to combat COVID-19 and seek their support.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe and Sudan to allow all African countries access to resources in a bid to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The president hosted a virtual meeting on Wednesday with captains of business as African Union (AU) chairperson to engage them on the AU strategy to combat COVID-19 and seek their support.
The meeting was also attended by heads of state and government of the DRC, Egypt, and Ethiopia.
In his virtual address to the G20 and interactions with UN secretary general António Guterres, the World Bank, IMF, and EU Commission – Ramaphosa strongly urged for the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and Sudan to allow them to adequately respond to the pandemic and save lives.
In addition, he said the AU Bureau agreed on the need for G20 countries to provide a comprehensive stimulus package for Africa, including deferred payments and the immediate suspension of interest payments on Africa’s external public and private debt to create fiscal space for COVID-19 response measures.
Ramaphosa also appealed to business leaders on the continent to consider shifting manufacturing infrastructure towards the production of essential medical goods.
More in Africa
-
Lesotho senate to vote on legalising PM Thabane's early retirement
-
Ramaphosa asks African business bigwigs to change their production priorities
-
Few ventilators, little cash: Sudan braces for coronavirus test
-
Zim VP Kembo Mohadi orders stores to reduce prices
-
ANALYSIS: Why Lesotho's Prime Minister Thabane needs a secure retirement
-
North Nigeria packs up child beggars over virus fears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.