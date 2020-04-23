Contralesa wants suspension of winter initiations during COVID-19 made law
The body wants the decision formalised in the Disaster Management Act.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) wants the suspension of winter initiations to be made law.
Contralesa this week announced the winter initiation season would be suspended this year to curb the spread of COVID-19. The body wants that decision formalised in the Disaster Management Act.
Contralesa said that various communities were consulted before it decided to suspend initiations this winter.
The consultation process also educated communities about the coronavirus pandemic to ensure they complied with the regulations.
Secretary-general at the congress of traditional leaders, Zolani Mkiva, said that government needed to assist in enforcing the suspension.
"What we expect from government's side is to include this in the regulations which are linked to the outbreak of this threat so that anybody who does this outside of what we have communicated must face the law."
He said that all role-players needed to come together to make sure everyone complied.
The congress also considered the school calendar when making the difficult decision.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
