China to give WHO $30 million more after US freezes funds

The US, which is the WHO's biggest contributor, accused the WHO last week of "mismanaging" the COVID-19 crisis, drawing ire from Beijing as both countries spar over the deadly virus.

FILE: A photo shows the logo of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at their headquarters in Geneva. Picture: AFP
FILE: A photo shows the logo of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at their headquarters in Geneva. Picture: AFP
30 minutes ago

BEIJING - China announced Thursday it will donate another $30 million to the World Health Organisation to help in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, days after Washington said it would freeze funding.

"China has decided to donate another $30 million in cash to the WHO, in addition to the previous donation of $20 million, to support the global fight against COVID-19 and strengthen developing countries' health systems," foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.

He added that China's contribution to the UN agency "reflects the support and trust of the Chinese government and people for the WHO".

The US, which is the WHO's biggest contributor, accused the WHO last week of "mismanaging" the COVID-19 crisis, drawing ire from Beijing as both countries spar over the deadly virus.

In announcing the funding freeze last week, US President Donald Trump accused the WHO of covering up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread.

Trump said US taxpayers provided between $400 million and $500 million per year to the WHO, while "in contrast, China contributes roughly $40 million a year and even less".

