Cele orders law enforcement to strictly monitor funerals
The police minister says the National Disaster Management Act regulations are clear and officers must ensure they are adhered to.
DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has given strict orders to law enforcement officers to monitor funerals.
This after the Health Ministry noted that funerals have become a hotspot for the transmission of the coronavirus.
Cele has also asked officers to be vigilant when issuing permits to those travelling to bury their loved ones.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said that the rituals often performed at funerals placed mourners at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Police Minister Cele said that the National Disaster Management Act regulations were clear and officers must ensure they were adhered to.
"People attending the funeral will still number 50. Only two people will drive the car with the body. There are only two centres that produce the licence for moving the body - the police station commander or the magistrate."
Cele called on the police to generally use restraint when dealing with civilians but to also apply maximum force where necessary, saying this was for societal good.
The minister also thanked all law enforcement officers for the dramatic decline in the national crime rate during the lockdown, saying that their efforts, together with the ban on the sale of liquor, had made South Africa safer.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 22 April 2020 PM
