View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

Australia says all WHO members should participate in a coronavirus inquiry

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday spoke with several world leaders including US President Donald Trump to canvass support for a review into the origins and spread of coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year.

FILE: Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AFP
FILE: Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

SYDNEY - All members of the World Health Organisation (WHO) should cooperate with a proposed independent review into the spread of coronavirus, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Morrison on Wednesday spoke with several world leaders including US President Donald Trump to canvass support for a review into the origins and spread of coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year.

Escalating his calls, Morrison said all members of the WHO should be obliged to participate in a review.

“If you’re going to a member of a club like the World Health Organisation, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

“We’d like the world to be safer when it comes to viruses... I would hope that any other nation, be it China or anyone else, would share that objective.”

Timeline

More in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA