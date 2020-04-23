Australia says all WHO members should participate in a coronavirus inquiry
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday spoke with several world leaders including US President Donald Trump to canvass support for a review into the origins and spread of coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year.
SYDNEY - All members of the World Health Organisation (WHO) should cooperate with a proposed independent review into the spread of coronavirus, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
Morrison on Wednesday spoke with several world leaders including US President Donald Trump to canvass support for a review into the origins and spread of coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year.
Escalating his calls, Morrison said all members of the WHO should be obliged to participate in a review.
“If you’re going to a member of a club like the World Health Organisation, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
“We’d like the world to be safer when it comes to viruses... I would hope that any other nation, be it China or anyone else, would share that objective.”
