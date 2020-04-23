ANC’s Madoda Papiyana granted bail after contravening lockdown rules

Papiyana has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and contravening the Disaster Management Act for the unlawful transportation of liquor.

CAPE TOWN - A senior African National Congress (ANC) official has been released on R1,000 bail on Thursday after he was arrested for drunk driving and contravening coronavirus lockdown regulations.

Madoda Papiyana was arrested after trying to flee a roadblock near Elliot last week Friday.

He's since resigned as ANC chief whip in the Chris Hani District Municipality and as the party's regional treasurer.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the case had been postponed to the end of June for further investigation.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has asked Papiyana to apologise for his actions.

The 39-year-old tendered his resignation and did so while he was still in custody this week but remains a member of the party.