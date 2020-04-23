ANC’s Madoda Papiyana granted bail after contravening lockdown rules
Papiyana has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and contravening the Disaster Management Act for the unlawful transportation of liquor.
CAPE TOWN - A senior African National Congress (ANC) official has been released on R1,000 bail on Thursday after he was arrested for drunk driving and contravening coronavirus lockdown regulations.
Madoda Papiyana was arrested after trying to flee a roadblock near Elliot last week Friday.
He's since resigned as ANC chief whip in the Chris Hani District Municipality and as the party's regional treasurer.
Papiyana has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and contravening the Disaster Management Act for the unlawful transportation of liquor.
The National Prosecuting Authority said the case had been postponed to the end of June for further investigation.
The ANC in the Eastern Cape has asked Papiyana to apologise for his actions.
The 39-year-old tendered his resignation and did so while he was still in custody this week but remains a member of the party.
More in Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us Covid
-
DA, EFF want more measures taken against Ndabeni-Abrahams for lockdown breach
-
NPA: Ndabeni-Abrahams intentionally broke lockdown rules
-
DA wants answers over 'biggest army employment in post-apartheid history'
-
EC ANC wants apology from senior member for breaking lockdown rules
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 admission of guilt fine for lockdown breach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.