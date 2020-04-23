View all in Latest
35 arrested in WC for looting stores, delivery trucks

There have been sporadic attacks in several communities with food delivery trucks being targeted and break-ins at supermarkets.

Police van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested at least 35 people in connection looting over the past few days.

There have been sporadic attacks in several communities, with food delivery trucks being targeted and break-ins at supermarkets.

There have been growing complaints from impoverished communities that they're starving, because they're not able to earn a living during the lockdown.

Police remain on high alert following several incidents of looting in various communities across Cape Town.

Four people were arrested after a crowd helped themselves to food worth about R3,000 at a Usave Supermarket in Elsies River on Wednesday.

In Delft, looters stormed a supermarket and made off with R4,000 worth of groceries. Three looting incidents were reported in the same area the previous day, which resulted in five arrests.

Four people were nabbed for public violence in Philippi East after public order police prevented a crowd from looting a delivery truck and a further 13 people were apprehended for looting in Macassar.

Chaos also erupted in the West Coast town of Vredenburg when hundreds of Witteklip township residents tried to storm a spaza shop, complaining that they had not received food parcels.

Meanwhile, four suspects appeared in the Bishop Lavis magistrates court in connection with the looting of a truck carrying food parcels on Monday.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 22 April 2020 PM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Comments

