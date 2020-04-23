35 arrested in WC for looting stores, delivery trucks
There have been sporadic attacks in several communities with food delivery trucks being targeted and break-ins at supermarkets.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested at least 35 people in connection looting over the past few days.
There have been sporadic attacks in several communities, with food delivery trucks being targeted and break-ins at supermarkets.
There have been growing complaints from impoverished communities that they're starving, because they're not able to earn a living during the lockdown.
Police remain on high alert following several incidents of looting in various communities across Cape Town.
Four people were arrested after a crowd helped themselves to food worth about R3,000 at a Usave Supermarket in Elsies River on Wednesday.
In Delft, looters stormed a supermarket and made off with R4,000 worth of groceries. Three looting incidents were reported in the same area the previous day, which resulted in five arrests.
Four people were nabbed for public violence in Philippi East after public order police prevented a crowd from looting a delivery truck and a further 13 people were apprehended for looting in Macassar.
Chaos also erupted in the West Coast town of Vredenburg when hundreds of Witteklip township residents tried to storm a spaza shop, complaining that they had not received food parcels.
Meanwhile, four suspects appeared in the Bishop Lavis magistrates court in connection with the looting of a truck carrying food parcels on Monday.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 22 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa asks African business bigwigs to change their production priorities
-
WHO praises South Africa's efforts to curb spread of COVID-19
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us Covid
-
Zulu: Govt will tighten security to ensure no looting of relief packages
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 22 April
-
Hunger during lockdown: S. Africans wait for clarity on govt’s relief plans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.