3 more people die from COVID-19 in WC, total at 25

The latest data shows the province has recorded just over 1,100 cases with 53 people being hospitalised and 23 in ICU.

CAPE TOWN - Three more people have died after contracting COVID-19 in the Western Cape, bringing the total to 25 deaths on Thursday.

The latest COVID-19 victims were two elderly women aged 62 and 63, and a 41-year-old man.

The premier's office does not reveal whether the deceased had any specific medical conditions beyond COVID-19.

However, a statement does highlight that the elderly and people with existing conditions like hypertension, heart disease and diabetes are particularly at risk.

Premier Alan Winde has called on communities to take special precautions to protect the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Cape Town now has 954 cases, with the most infections in the Atlantic Seaboard and the Southern Suburbs.

Khayelitsha now has 77, Mitchells Plain has 75 and the Klipfontein region has 72.

The Witzenberg Municipality stands on 43 cases; the most outside the City of Cape Town.

