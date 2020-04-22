Zulu: Criteria for grant for the unemployed yet to be established

Minister Lindiwe Zulu said strict criteria still needed to be established for those who would benefit from the income grant, which would be paid to individuals who are currently unemployed.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the department was upscaling its efforts to identify individuals in need of social-economic relief as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at least R50 billion would be assigned to address food insecurity and social distress in the country through various means, including increasing social grants and the introduction of an income grant.

Zulu said strict criteria still needed to be established for those who would benefit from the income grant, which would be paid to individuals who are currently unemployed.

“It is important for us to identify the people who were supposed to qualify, which has to be people who are in need. If we give to everyone who comes through, then we will not be able to account.”

Zulu said the department would also expand on its measure to curb the abuse of relief funds and food parcels.

“As government, it is our responsibility also to make sure that we tighten our system. The systems have been working very well from that point of view but because of the consumption of what we need to do right now, it means we must tighten and strengthen our systems.”