Zimbabwe records fourth COVID-19 death

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo said efforts were under way to trace the source of the infection that claimed the life of Zimbabwe’s fourth coronavirus victim, an 82-year-old woman.

HARARE - Zimbabwe has recorded its fourth death from COVID-19.

The elderly woman died in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a private hospital in the capital Harare.

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo said efforts were under way to trace the source of the infection that claimed the life of Zimbabwe’s fourth coronavirus victim, an 82-year-old woman.

The state broadcaster, the ZBC, said the casualty department of the private hospital where the woman was admitted on Tuesday night had now been closed, and the hospital cleaned.

The news that this latest victim is reported to be from a rural community outside Harare will intensify fears that the coronavirus is spreading undetected.

Only 28 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country, from just over 4,000 tests done.

The government said it wanted to test up to 40,000 people by the end of the month.