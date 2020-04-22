Zim VP Kembo Mohadi orders stores to reduce prices
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s Vice President Kembo Mohadi has ordered retailers to adjust their prices downwards, saying there had been unjustified hikes during the country’s lockdown against the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, he said prices had to go back to what they were on 25 March, five days before the start of the lockdown.
Mohadi said prices rocketed after the lockdown was declared.
He said the price of an average basket of goods for a family of five was 43% higher in April than it was in February.
The vice president said the government and other stakeholders in the manufacturing sector had advised that prices should revert to what they were in March with immediate effect.
There’ve been reports of profiteering by some small stores in residential areas that are under lockdown.
In reaction to the news, some Zimbabweans on Twitter say a price freeze would create shortages, and a black market for basic commodities.
