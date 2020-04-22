World celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day under COVID-19 cloud
Each year countries around the globe celebrate the birth of the modern environmental movement however this year will be a quiet one.
Each year, countries around the globe celebrate the birth of the modern environmental movement, however, this year will be a quiet one.
Even though we can't celebrate our planet with community tree plantings, clean ups and national park visits this year, humans have given the planet a much-needed breather
With people around the world indoors in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, satellites have documented noticeable drops in air pollution.
Earth Day was launched to mobilise millions of people to take up environmental issues.
Including 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg whose message for Wednesday is that climate emergency is still ongoing along with the coronavirus and now we need to tackle two crises at once.
Greta Thunberg says we need to tackle the coronavirus pandemic at the same time as the climate emergencypic.twitter.com/fBucdMKVqa— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 22, 2020
"The Earth is the only world known so far to harbor life... Like it or not, for the moment the Earth is where we make our stand".— C.Sagan Lovers (@CarlSaganLovers) April 22, 2020
- Carl Sagan#EarthDaypic.twitter.com/WQhS6Z6Tht
May the long time sun shine upon you— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) April 22, 2020
All love surround you
And the pure light within you
Guide your way on
Blessed #EarthDay!!🦋🌳 🌍
Mama needs all of our love and she’s making sure we slow down and pay attention
Let’s take care of each other and our home✨ pic.twitter.com/2NfEOftKKh
