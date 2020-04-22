View all in Latest
World celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day under COVID-19 cloud

Each year countries around the globe celebrate the birth of the modern environmental movement however this year will be a quiet one.

FILE: With people around the world indoors in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, satellites have documented noticeable drops in air pollution. Picture: Nasa.
FILE: With people around the world indoors in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, satellites have documented noticeable drops in air pollution. Picture: Nasa.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Each year, countries around the globe celebrate the birth of the modern environmental movement, however, this year will be a quiet one.

Even though we can't celebrate our planet with community tree plantings, clean ups and national park visits this year, humans have given the planet a much-needed breather

With people around the world indoors in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, satellites have documented noticeable drops in air pollution.

Earth Day was launched to mobilise millions of people to take up environmental issues.

Including 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg whose message for Wednesday is that climate emergency is still ongoing along with the coronavirus and now we need to tackle two crises at once.

