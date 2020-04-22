View all in Latest
Winde looks to law enforcement to help stop looting of stores

Over the past few days, communities have looted trucks and stores in Cape Town. On Tuesday, several spaza shops were looted in Macassar, which a local councillor said that the action was fueled by hunger, saying food relief had not been distributed in the area.

People run away as a South African Police Services armoured vehicle drives into a street during clashes with residents of Tafelsig, an impoverished suburb in Mitchells Plain, near Cape Town, on 14 April 2020, after some people in the community did not receive food parcels which were being handed out as part of the support for this community during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: AFP
People run away as a South African Police Services armoured vehicle drives into a street during clashes with residents of Tafelsig, an impoverished suburb in Mitchells Plain, near Cape Town, on 14 April 2020, after some people in the community did not receive food parcels which were being handed out as part of the support for this community during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: AFP
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is expecting feedback on efforts to map the food security net in the province.

As the lockdown grinds on, many who are reliant on daily wages are now totally dependent on government food aid.

Over the past few days communities have looted trucks and stores in Cape Town. On Tuesday, several spaza shops were looted in Macassar.

Winde said that teams would report back to Cabinet on Friday and will indicate where food was being delivered.

Yesterday, in Macassar residents invaded local shops and made off with supplies.

A local councillor said that the action was fueled by hunger, saying food relief had not been distributed in the area.

On Monday, four trucks were stoned and looted in Bishop Lavis. Two of them were transporting food parcels to bring relief to the community.

"This is food going to needy people who are very hungry at the moment and this doesn't help us at all when we are already under really difficult conditions that people come and loot and steal and take other people's resources."

The incidents of looting appear to be more prevalent in the Western Cape, with several cases reported earlier in the lockdown too and with trucks now seemingly a target, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is looking to law enforcement to help.

"We're asking the security forces whether it is military, SAPS or law enforcement at local government level to focus on some of the hotspot areas but we've also asked them to engage with private security because we need to deal with it."

At the same time, Winde's expecting to hear from his team on Friday about progress in mapping food relief by government agencies and civil society in an attempt to identify the gaps and plug them.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 21 April 2020 PM

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA