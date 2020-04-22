'Why are people on the streets' - Some MPs rally behind SANDF during lockdown

Members of the committee said reports of abuse didn’t show the full picture and soldiers were only reacting to provocation by South Africans not observing lockdown regulations.

CAPE TOWN - Some members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have on Wednesday come out in support of soldiers who stand accused of murder and other abuses during the lockdown.

Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and defence officials have briefed the committee on the deployment of over 73,000 additional South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members during the lockdown.

They also discussed cooperation with the police service to maintain law and order during the nationwide lockdown.

Members of the committee have thrown their full support behind the defence force.

ANC MP Jerome Maake said: “People are not supposed to be on the streets, why are you on the streets? It means you’re breaking the law.”

Mapisa-Nqakula has accused people with an agenda of creating paranoia among South Africans.

She added two SANDF members have also died during the lockdown.

