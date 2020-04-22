Western Cape COVID-19 cases breach 1,000 mark

Five more people have died since Tuesday, bringing the province's total deaths to 22.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 infections in the Western Cape have passed the 1,000 mark.

Fort-three people are hospitalised and there are 19 patients in the intensive care unit.

Infections in Cape Town’s two biggest townships are growing; Khayelitsha, with a population of over 390,000, has 67 cases, while Mitchells Plain has 65.

However, most of the confirmed cases are along the Atlantic Seaboard and in the Southern Suburbs.

Thirty-five cases have been recorded in the Witzenberg Municipality, the highest figure outside the City of Cape Town.

Mossel Bay has 19 cases, while George and Knysna have 14 each.

In Stellenbosch, 15 people have tested positive and there are 17 patients in the Breede River Valley.

