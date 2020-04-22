WC predicts shortfall of hospital beds at peak of COVID-19 pandemic
At the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, the provincial health department predicts 80,000 people will have the virus but the vast majority of those cases will be able to stay home and recover.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape residents got a more detailed view of what to expect in the coming months as the Western Cape Premier and his head of Health briefed on plans to deal with the peak of the pandemic.
They've been planning various scenarios based on the results of data modeling.
At the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, the provincial health department predicts 80,000 people will have the virus but the vast majority of those cases will be able to stay home and recover.
But it's the 10% of cases at the peak that will need hospitalisation that will pose a serious challenge to the healthcare system.
Premier Alan Winde said that in that scenario, there could be a shortfall of 1,000 beds in the acute space and 750 beds in critical care facilities.
They have a plan to address the lack of acute care beds but ICU space will fall short.
"But the big risk lies in the 750 beds that are needed at the peak time in the critical care space and we can put another 150 and we negotiating with the private sector but at the end of the day, the message is we are going to be short of beds in that space."
Winde said that 17 "triage centres" were being built in the province. Seven had been completed and an additional 10 would be completed by the first week in May.
Another top priority he said was making sure the province has PPE for health workers.
He said there was currently R44 million worth of PPE stock on hand and R185 million on backorder.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Winde looks to law enforcement to help stop looting of stores
-
More arrests expected over illegal land sales in Lawley
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: COVID-19 rules, burnt schools - black people, we must do better
-
Inside SA’s COVID-19 R500bn stimulus package
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 21 April
-
In a nutshell: Inside Ramaphosa’s economy recovery plan amid COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.