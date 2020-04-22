UIF paid out over R1bn in COVID-19-related claims so far - Nxesi
Despite its immense workload, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the UIF was functioning. He said the fund had assisted over 600,000 workers with many more waiting for help.
CAPE TOWN - Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi on Wednesday said the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) was inundated during the nationwide lockdown.
But it was able to pay out more than R1 billion in COVID-19-related claims and through its temporary relief scheme.
Nxesi briefed a joint meeting of labour and employment portfolio committee and the select committee of the National Council of Provinces.
“I need to state unambiguously that the UIF is delivering. By the end of business yesterday, the UIF paid out R1.6 billion for the monies set aside for COVID-19,” Nxesi said.
Nxesi added that the UIF was also paying out claims that were not related to the COVID-19 lockdown.
“We’ve also continued to pay the normal UIF beneficiaries on the unemployment fund, on maternity, on paternity, and on death benefits,” he said.
