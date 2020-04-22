View all in Latest
UIF paid out over R1bn in COVID-19-related claims so far - Nxesi

Despite its immense workload, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the UIF was functioning. He said the fund had assisted over 600,000 workers with many more waiting for help.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi during a walkabout at the extended UIF call centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi during a walkabout at the extended UIF call centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi on Wednesday said the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) was inundated during the nationwide lockdown.

But it was able to pay out more than R1 billion in COVID-19-related claims and through its temporary relief scheme.

Nxesi briefed a joint meeting of labour and employment portfolio committee and the select committee of the National Council of Provinces.

Despite its immense workload, Nxesi said the UIF was functioning. He said the fund had assisted over 600,000 workers with many more waiting for help.

“I need to state unambiguously that the UIF is delivering. By the end of business yesterday, the UIF paid out R1.6 billion for the monies set aside for COVID-19,” Nxesi said.

Nxesi added that the UIF was also paying out claims that were not related to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We’ve also continued to pay the normal UIF beneficiaries on the unemployment fund, on maternity, on paternity, and on death benefits,” he said.

WATCH: Ramaphosa announces R500bn economic stimulus package

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

