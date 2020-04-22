Toyota's South African unit sees 15-20% hit to production due to virus
Business
The division had already lost production of around 13,500 units due to a nationwide lockdown in South Africa, set to last five weeks, Kirby told a virtual media briefing.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African unit of Toyota could see its production drop by around 15-20% in 2020, its president and CEO Andrew Kirby said on Wednesday.
The division had already lost production of around 13,500 units due to a nationwide lockdown in South Africa, set to last five weeks, Kirby told a virtual media briefing.
Its annual production volume normally stands at around 135,000-150,000 units.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.