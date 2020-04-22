View all in Latest
SA records 7 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 65

In a statement, the department said the total number of tests conducted to date was 133,774, of which 6,868 were done in the last 24 hours.

Picture: 123rf.
Picture: 123rf.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department on Wednesday announced that the country's COVID-19 cases have risen to 3,635 with seven new deaths.

In a statement, the department said the total number of tests conducted to date was 133,774, of which 6,868 were done in the last 24 hours.

"We regrettably report seven more COVID-19 related deaths. Five of them occurred in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal. This increases the total to 65."

The Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces have the highest numbers of cases with 1,224, 1,079, and 758 cases respectively.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

