SA must get used to restrictions on funerals, says Dlamini-Zuma
Dlamini-Zuma briefed MPs on Tuesday about the unintended consequences of the lockdown, which has been grinding on for 27 days now.
CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africans will need to start getting used to restrictions placed on funerals.
Dlamini-Zuma briefed MPs on Tuesday about the unintended consequences of the lockdown, which has been grinding on for 27 days now.
She said that South Africa had no choice but to enforce a complete shutdown.
Minister Dlamini-Zuma said that the COVID-19 pandemic meant South Africans would have to change the way they did things, like how they buried their loved ones.
She said government would come up with new protocols on how to bury COVID-19 patients.
These might even affect non-COVID-19 funerals.
"And there's going to come a time when we won't be able to differentiate between when someone has died of COVID-19 or of something else, so there may come a time when all funerals will be treated in the same way."
Dlamini-Zuma also reiterated government's stance on the sale of liquor, saying that selling alcohol would defeat the purpose of a lockdown.
"Alcohol encourages irresponsible behaviour, we all know that, so if we allow the sale of alcohol and cigarettes then we would also be undermining the lockdown."
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 21 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Concerns raised over possible corruption in handling of stimulus package
-
CPI dips lower to 4.1% in March
-
WC predicts shortfall of hospital beds at peak of COVID-19 pandemic
-
Winde looks to law enforcement to help stop looting of stores
-
More arrests expected over illegal land sales in Lawley
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: COVID-19 rules, burnt schools - black people, we must do better
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.