SA must get used to restrictions on funerals, says Dlamini-Zuma

Dlamini-Zuma briefed MPs on Tuesday about the unintended consequences of the lockdown, which has been grinding on for 27 days now.

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that South Africans will need to start getting used to restrictions placed on funerals.

She said that South Africa had no choice but to enforce a complete shutdown.

Minister Dlamini-Zuma said that the COVID-19 pandemic meant South Africans would have to change the way they did things, like how they buried their loved ones.

She said government would come up with new protocols on how to bury COVID-19 patients.

These might even affect non-COVID-19 funerals.

"And there's going to come a time when we won't be able to differentiate between when someone has died of COVID-19 or of something else, so there may come a time when all funerals will be treated in the same way."

Dlamini-Zuma also reiterated government's stance on the sale of liquor, saying that selling alcohol would defeat the purpose of a lockdown.

"Alcohol encourages irresponsible behaviour, we all know that, so if we allow the sale of alcohol and cigarettes then we would also be undermining the lockdown."

