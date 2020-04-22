Ramaphosa: With no vaccine, COVID-19 will be a problem for foreseeable future
The president addressed the nation on Tuesday night, announcing a R500 billion economic relief package.
JOHANNESBURG - With the coronavirus infecting 3,465 people so far and claiming the lives of 58 in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that we are still in the early stages of the pandemic.
The cases of COVID-19 have been increasing in the country and so have the deaths related to the virus.
Ramaphosa said that these were early stages.
"Without proven therapeutic medicines or a vaccine, we can expect this to continue as a problem for the foreseeable future."
He said that while he understood that people wanted to go back to their lives and return to work, government would follow a risk-adjusted approach to the return of economic activity where it would balance the continued need to limit the spread of the virus with the need to get people back to work.
"If we end the lockdown too soon or too abruptly, we risk a massive and uncontrollable resurgence of the disease."
The president said that the priority now was to intensify the health interventions needed to contain the spread of the virus.
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces R500bn economic stimulus package
