Ramaphosa: COVID-19 has given us a new economy, with new needs
The president announced a new R500 billion economic and social relief budget to give much-needed support for the COVID-19 crisis.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night said the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had presented a new South African economy, which would have equality and a new social compact that the country planned to undertake going forward.
Ramaphosa announced a new R500 billion economic and social relief budget formulated by Cabinet that would give much-needed support for the country to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
Although Ramaphosa’s sentiments about placing equality and social dialogue at the centre of all policy were not new – they are now echoing projections of most economists and philosophers that there would be a major shift in the order of things post-COVID-19.
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces R500bn economic stimulus package
The infectious coronavirus disease has shattered stock markets and brought economies to a standstill globally, exposing the neglect that many governments – including locally – had shown to many of its lower classes.
Ramaphosa said in the aftermath of the pandemic, the South African economy - which could be categorised as exclusionary to the majority of the people in the country – would not return to where it was before the health crisis.
The president said the new economy should be founded on fairness, empowerment, justice, and equality.
“It must use every resource, every capability and every innovation we have in the service of the people of this country,” Ramaphosa said. “Our new economy must open new horizons and offer new opportunities.”
Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans not to despair, saying the current moment required great sacrifice and an optimistic outlook.
