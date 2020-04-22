Ramaphosa announces economic lifeline for struggling South Africans

South Africa is under increasing pressure to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus on the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening announced sweeping measures in response to the distress the national lockdown was exerting on already impoverished communities, including an increase in social grants, as well as an income grant for the unemployed.

South Africa is under increasing pressure to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus on the economy.

• Full speech: Ramaphosa announces economic and social response to COVID-19

Those who can work from home during the lockdown are doing so, but there are millions of citizens who can’t and are battling growing uncertainty and anxiety over their futures.

Since its implementation four weeks ago, the lockdown has wreaked havoc on the economy and the effects have been largely felt by South Africa’s already vulnerable communities.

Government has been inundated with desperate pleas for food parcels and whatever help is available from people who are struggling to make ends meet.

The situation has become desperate.

“Poverty and food insecurity have deepened dramatically in the course of just a few weeks,” Ramaphosa said.

WATCH: Ramaphosa announces R500bn economic stimulus package

The president announced government’s plan to cushion the blow.

“This means that child support grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R300 in May and from June to October they will receive an additional R500 each month. All other grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R250 per month for the next six months,” Ramaphosa said.

Government will also pay R350 for the next six months to unemployed individuals who do not receive any form of social grants or UIF payment.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will roll out food assistance through vouchers and cash transfers.