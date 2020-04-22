Protestors fire live rounds at law enforcement officers in Philippi
Authorities responded to a demonstration between Stock Road and the R300 on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Protestors have fired live rounds at law enforcement officers in Philippi, Cape Town.
Authorities responded to a demonstration between Stock Road and the R300 on Wednesday morning.
Following a warning from police officers on the scene, there were clashes with stone-throwing protestors on the R300 Highway.
The city's law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dayson said: “There was a group of about 100 people who stoned vehicles and officers. Live rounds were also fired at officers, the South African Police Service, metro police, traffic and law enforcement are currently on the scene and the roadway has currently been closed in that area.”
Cape Town traffic's Maxine Bezuidenhout gave more details: “People are protesting in the Philippi area and we have the following road closures in place: the R300 is closed with no traffic allowed towards the N2 and the interlink on the R300 on both directions is closed to traffic.”
It's not yet clear what exactly the protest is about.
Meanwhile, four people have been arrested for looting a Shoprite Usave store along Halt Road in Elsies River.
A small group of people entered the store and made off with various items.
These were recovered shortly after the incident.
No injuries were reported and the store has reopened for trading.
