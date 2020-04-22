Philippi protest could’ve been started by gangs
About 100 people were demonstrating between Stock Road and the R300.
CAPE TOWN - There are claims that Wednesday’s violent protest along the R300 in Philippi, Cape Town, was instigated by gangsters.
The city's JP Smith said the group wanted to loot a truck passing by and officers intervened.
“When they couldn’t attack the tuck, the intention was to march to the a new area in Mitchells Plain and attack a shopping centre there but that was also foiled.”
Smith said the protest then turned violent.
“Children in their early teens to their 20s were throwing stones because they couldn’t proceed with what they wanted to do. There were residents who were calling and saying it was gang-related and other criminal elements had instigated the matter.”
At least three people have been arrested.
Earlier, those protestors fired live rounds at law enforcement officers.
The city's law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dayson said: “There was a group of about 100 people who stoned vehicles and officers. Live rounds were also fired at officers, the South African Police Service, metro police, traffic and law enforcement are currently on the scene and the roadway has currently been closed in that area.”
