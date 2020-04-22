No hand sanitiser? Use soap and water, says Makhubo with new campaign
He has been launching the Hlapa Matsoho Campaign at the Mangolongolo informal settlement, west of the city.
JOHANNESBURG - In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Mayor of Joburg Geoff Makhubo has launched a campaign seeking to encourage the public to wash hands with soap in the absence of sanitiser.
He has been launching the Hlapa Matsoho Campaign at the Mangolongolo informal settlement, west of Johannesburg.
Gauteng has 1,199 confirmed cases, with the majority in Johannesburg.
WATCH: Joburg mayor launches handwashing campaign
The Mangolongolo informal settlement is home to over 3,000 people who rely on only six taps for water.
Despite the shortage of taps in the area, Makhubo is encouraging the public to be smart and wash their hands: “We feel it is important to elevate the aspect and importance of washing hands and keeping your hands clean.”
Private companies have donated over a million bars of soap to residents.
The program will be expanded to other densely populated areas including the George Goch informal settlement.
More in Local
-
As more soldiers to be deployed, Mapisa-Nqakula addresses heavy handedness
-
Protestors fire live rounds at law enforcement officers in Philippi
-
Inside the six-month coronavirus grant
-
Cele: 131 public servants arrested so far for breaching lockdown rules
-
UIF paid out over R1bn in COVID-19-related claims so far - Nxesi
-
EC ANC wants apology from senior member for breaking lockdown rules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.