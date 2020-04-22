No hand sanitiser? Use soap and water, says Makhubo with new campaign

JOHANNESBURG - In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Mayor of Joburg Geoff Makhubo has launched a campaign seeking to encourage the public to wash hands with soap in the absence of sanitiser.

He has been launching the Hlapa Matsoho Campaign at the Mangolongolo informal settlement, west of Johannesburg.

Gauteng has 1,199 confirmed cases, with the majority in Johannesburg.

WATCH: Joburg mayor launches handwashing campaign

The Mangolongolo informal settlement is home to over 3,000 people who rely on only six taps for water.

Despite the shortage of taps in the area, Makhubo is encouraging the public to be smart and wash their hands: “We feel it is important to elevate the aspect and importance of washing hands and keeping your hands clean.”

Private companies have donated over a million bars of soap to residents.

The program will be expanded to other densely populated areas including the George Goch informal settlement.