Netherlands league season effectively over, says Dutch FA
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday banned events including professional sports and music festivals until Sept. 1 to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections.
AMSTERDAM - The Dutch football season was effectively ended on Tuesday after the government extended a ban on major public events by three months, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said in a statement.
The KNVB said it would not continue efforts to try to complete the 2019-20 campaign, but would first consult with European football’s governing body, UEFA, which has been pushing member countries to try to finish their seasons.
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday banned events including professional sports and music festivals until Sept. 1 to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections.
“No professional football can be played, even without an audience, until 1 September. As a result, the board of professional football intends not to continue playing the 2019/20 league,” the KNVB said.
“Based on the government’s decision today, the KNVB will consult with UEFA after which a decision will be confirmed.
“On Friday, the clubs and other parties involved will meet to discuss the consequences.”
There has been much debate in the country in recent weeks about the possibility of resuming the season, which was suspended last month, polarising opinion in the football community.
“That the events requiring a permit remain prohibited until 1 September now offers clarity,” said the KNVB.
The Dutch follow neighbours Belgium, who had already cancelled their season, but ran into criticism from UEFA, who warned them they may not be able to enter clubs in next season’s European competitions.
“Football under the auspices of the KNVB will not be played as long as the government does not consider it safe,” the KNVB statement added.
It said it had not cancelled the season earlier to avoid potential financial losses to its clubs.
“As in other parts of our economy, efforts were being made to protect the industry as much as possible against the financial consequences of the current crisis,” the statement added.
Dutch clubs face an uncertain immediate future.
Rutte said limitations on the easing of restrictive measures were necessary to prevent a new wave of COVID-19 cases. “It’s better to be cautious now than to have regrets later,” he told a televised news conference.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands rose in the past 24 hours by 729 to 34,134, health authorities said on Tuesday, with 165 new deaths from the lung disease. Total deaths stand at 3,916.
More in Sport
-
Berlin Marathon will not be held in September
-
SA Rugby to make pay cuts and slash spending by R1bn
-
Uefa urges leagues to complete suspended football seasons
-
Australia's Kyrgios no fan of Slams without crowd
-
Cricket Australia warns of 'hundreds of millions' in losses
-
Former Wallabies greats demand leadership change in RA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.