Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 admission of guilt fine for lockdown breach

CAPE TOWN - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has paid a R1,000 admission of guilt fine for contravening lockdown regulations.

This after a photograph of her having lunch with former Higher Education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana caused an uproar on social media. That resulted in the president putting her on special leave and docked her a month’s salary.

Despite paying the fine, Ndabeni-Abrahams must still appear in court next month.

