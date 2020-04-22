View all in Latest
More arrests expected over illegal land sales in Lawley

The city says a syndicate is taking advantage of vulnerable people looking for shelter.

The wooden structure of what used to be a door frame removed by red ants on 22 April 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
The wooden structure of what used to be a door frame removed by red ants on 22 April 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg is expecting more criminals to be handcuffed for selling land illegally in Lawley, south of Joburg.

Authorities on Tuesday cornered at least seven suspects.

The city claimed a syndicate was taking advantage of vulnerable people looking for shelter during the nationwide lockdown period. Authorities demolished structures to make space for future housing projects.

The city was adamant it only tore down unoccupied shacks in the Koketela informal settlement, but people there denied this.

The City of Johannesburg’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “We are working hard around the clock to ensure we arrest those syndicates who are selling land illegally and manipulating and abusing the suffering of poor people,” he said.

WATCH: Lawley evictions are unlawful - SAHRC

Timeline

