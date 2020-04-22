More arrests expected over illegal land sales in Lawley

The city says a syndicate is taking advantage of vulnerable people looking for shelter.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg is expecting more criminals to be handcuffed for selling land illegally in Lawley, south of Joburg.

Authorities on Tuesday cornered at least seven suspects.

The city claimed a syndicate was taking advantage of vulnerable people looking for shelter during the nationwide lockdown period. Authorities demolished structures to make space for future housing projects.

The city was adamant it only tore down unoccupied shacks in the Koketela informal settlement, but people there denied this.

The City of Johannesburg’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “We are working hard around the clock to ensure we arrest those syndicates who are selling land illegally and manipulating and abusing the suffering of poor people,” he said.

