40% spending cut for Monaco's royal house as virus crisis bites
The allocation for the royal living expenses will fall to €8 million from €13.2 million before the coronavirus crisis.
NICE - Monaco will reduce spending on the royal household by 40% to cope with the coronavirus fallout in the principality on the French Riviera, the palace said on Wednesday.
"The gravity of the situation demands rigorous financial management... that leads to an overall reduction in state expenses," the palace said in a statement.
As a result, the allocation for the royal living expenses will fall to €8 million ($8.7 million) from €13.2 million before the crisis.
Head of state Prince Albert II tested positive for COVID-19 last month, though he came out of quarantine on 31 March.
Monaco has been battered by a wave of event cancellations including the Formula One Grand Prix, a glittering fixture on the world motorsport calendar that was supposed to be held on 24 May.
And with no high-spending tourists in its luxury boutiques or playing the tables at the Monte-Carlo or other casinos, tax revenues have plummetted.
Lawmakers this week approved a new annual budget with more than €300 million of new spending to cushion the blow, including a minimum monthly allocation of €1,800 for self-employed workers now without jobs during the lockdown, set to last until 3 May.
