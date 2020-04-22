Klopp says Liverpool are not finished article
Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool, who won the Champions League last year and have only lost one Premier League match all season, could get even better.
LONDON - Jurgen Klopp believes there is still room for improvement from Liverpool despite their incredible Premier League campaign, which is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Reds were 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and on the verge of their first top-flight title since 1990 when football was halted last month.
But Klopp said Liverpool, who won the Champions League last year and have only lost one Premier League match all season, could get even better.
"We will not change, that's the first thing, but whether we will be successful depends on what other clubs are doing as well because they have all the chance to improve things, do things better," he told Sky Sports.
"So I have no clue what the future will hold for us. But we will not change, this team is not the finished article, and we have a lot of space for improvement, and we work on that.
"We have fresh blood internally coming through. We can improve with this team, which is great."
Klopp does not believe football should be "forced back" after the COVID-19 shutdown but admitted it could have a positive impact on the mood of the country.
There is no end in sight to the football lockdown in England but German football authorities are set to announce plans for Bundesliga matches to restart in empty stadiums on 9 May.
"We are all at home, all isolated, we have no cases or stuff like this," said Klopp.
"If we come together and train in groups of two or five or six or eight, I'm not sure when that will be possible, we have to wait for the government on that. We cannot force that and will not, because we can't, there's absolutely nothing for that.
"But if football can help in some departments with lifting the mood, giving something to think about and to deal with in a different way, then we have to start training at one point, but I don't know when that will be."
More in Sport
-
FNB Stadium to be turned into a treatment centre for COVID-19 patients
-
Djokovic gives rallying cry to help lower-level players
-
Gavaskar says India could host T20 World Cup
-
Tokyo 2020 organising committee member contracts coronavirus
-
McIlroy against fan-less Ryder Cup
-
Netherlands league season effectively over, says Dutch FA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.