Inside SA’s COVID-19 R500bn stimulus package
The sum, which equals 10% of the country’s GDP, would be split among several programmes aimed at helping businesses, poor people, and municipalities, among others.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening announced a bold R500 billion stimulus package to keep the South African economy afloat as the country wages a war against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The sum, which equals 10% of the country’s gross domestic product, would be split among several programmes aimed at helping businesses, poor people, and municipalities, among others.
Ramaphosa made the announcement following a Cabinet meeting which sought remedies to the devastation experienced by South Africans from various walks of life as a result of the national lockdown.
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces R500bn economic stimulus package
Before the crisis hit, South Africa’s economy was already on its knees with a 29.1% unemployment rate, a budget deficit, and shrinking economic growth.
Ramaphosa said government would raise R500 billion to salvage the economy from the cusp of disaster in line with the National Disaster Management Act.
The question – as frequently asked of a deficit budget economy – where would the money come from?
“The rest of the funds will be raised from both local sources, such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund, and from global partners and international finance institutions,” Ramaphosa said.
“To date, the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, BRICS New Development Bank and the African Development Bank have been approached and are working with the National Treasury on various funding transactions," he said.
“Some of these institutions have created financing packages that are aimed at assisting countries that are having to address the coronavirus crisis like us. This funding will be used, in the first instance, to fund the health response to coronavirus,” the president added.
Ramaphosa said the social relief and economic package was part of the second phase of a series of actions.
Recently, other countries including Canada and the United States announced stimulus packages for - among others - cash grants, loans, and investments.
South Africa’s approach appeared to be following in these footsteps after pressure from civil society and the public at large for government to announce a clear response plan to the catastrophe caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More in Business
-
In a nutshell: Inside Ramaphosa’s economy recovery plan amid COVID-19
-
COVID-19 pandemic: How govt plans to protect and create jobs
-
FITA to serve govt with legal papers over ban on sale of tobacco items
-
Ramaphosa announces economic lifeline for struggling South Africans
-
Apple Music expands to 52 new countries in global services push
-
Pick n Pay to reopen Alex Mall store after deep cleaning process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.