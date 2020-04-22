View all in Latest
Incidents of looting continue to plague various parts of Cape Town

Police say about 15 people helped themselves to items valued at about R3,000 at a Shoprite Usave supermarket in Halt Road, in Elsies River, on Wednesday.

FILE: Four people have been arrested and some goods were recovered. Picture: EWN
FILE: Four people have been arrested and some goods were recovered. Picture: EWN
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Sporadic incidents of looting continue to plague various parts of Cape Town as the COVID-19 lockdown leads to hunger and suffering among impoverished communities.

Police say about 15 people helped themselves to items valued at about R3,000 at a Shoprite Usave supermarket in Halt Road, in Elsies River, on Wednesday.

Four people have been arrested and some goods were recovered.

She said officers also thwarted an attempt to break into a closed butchery nearby.

In Delft, looters stormed a supermarket and made off with R4,000 worth of groceries.

This follows three looting incidents in the same area on Tuesday, which resulted in five arrests.

Four people were nabbed for public violence in Philippi East after public order police prevented a crowd from looting a delivery truck.

On Tuesday, 13 people were apprehended for looting in Macassar.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority said four people have appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Tuesday in connection with the looting of a truck carrying food parcels on Monday.

Three other trucks carrying food were attacked on the same day.

