Higher education 2020 academic calendar will be completed, says dept

The sector briefed Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education on Tuesday on plans to save this year’s learning programme.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Higher Education and Training on Tuesday said the academic calendar would be completed, even if it meant extending it into 2021.

The sector briefed Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education on plans to save this year’s learning programme. It said amid uncertainty over the COVID-19 lockdown, it was looking at the possibility of the current academic calendar rolling over into 2021.

The sector said it was in talks with the Basic Education Department to reorganise the academic programme in preparation for any developments.

The department said it planned to resume online classes at universities on 4 May. Contact lectures would depend on when the COVID-19 pandemic peak its passed in the country, which it said it could be as late as September.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.