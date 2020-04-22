GSK in Epping closes doors after several workers test positive for COVID-19
The Department of Employment and Labour has also issued GlaxoSmithKline with a prohibition notice following an inspection this week.
CAPE TOWN - A Pharmaceutical company in Epping has closed its doors on Wednesday after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Employment and Labour has also issued GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) with a prohibition notice following an inspection this week.
The South African Communist Party raised the red flag on the company after several workers told them they'd tested positive for the virus last week.
The party's Benson Ngqentsu said as many as 70 workers had tested positive for the virus.
“We then called for the speedy response from our Department of Employment and Labour."
The department conducted an inspection at the site on Monday and said GSK did not have any sanitising in place and there was a lack of personal protective equipment for staff.
There was also no risk assessment in place to ensure all COVID-19 regulations are adhered to.
The department said a follow-up inspection would be conducted before the site could re-open.
GSK has not confirmed how many employees have tested positive.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
Rand retreats as rescue package cheer wanes, stocks firm
-
Heineken says coronavirus choked Q1 beer sales
-
UIF paid out over R1bn in COVID-19-related claims so far - Nxesi
-
Ramaphosa: COVID-19 has given us a new economy, with new needs
-
CPI dips lower to 4.1% in March
-
Rand firms as South Africa announces COVID-19 rescue package
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.