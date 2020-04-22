GSK in Epping closes doors after several workers test positive for COVID-19

The Department of Employment and Labour has also issued GlaxoSmithKline with a prohibition notice following an inspection this week.

The Department of Employment and Labour has also issued GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) with a prohibition notice following an inspection this week.

The South African Communist Party raised the red flag on the company after several workers told them they'd tested positive for the virus last week.

The party's Benson Ngqentsu said as many as 70 workers had tested positive for the virus.

“We then called for the speedy response from our Department of Employment and Labour."

The department conducted an inspection at the site on Monday and said GSK did not have any sanitising in place and there was a lack of personal protective equipment for staff.

There was also no risk assessment in place to ensure all COVID-19 regulations are adhered to.

The department said a follow-up inspection would be conducted before the site could re-open.

GSK has not confirmed how many employees have tested positive.

