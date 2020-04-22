Group of S.Africans stuck in Indonesia plead for repatriation

Most of the South Africans there are tourists, but many say they need urgent medical attention.

CAPE TOWN - While hundreds of South Africans have been repatriated, a group of countrymen and women are still stuck in Indonesia.

Most of the South Africans there are tourists, but many say they needed urgent medical attention.

Others say, however, they’re slowly running out of money.

The group, which has been stuck in Bali for weeks now described their situation as desperate.

Some are running out of food and chronic medication while waiting for help.

One South African claims to be in desperate need of medical care: “I’ve only been provided with medication for two weeks and today is my 40th day here, please help us,” one South African said.

There are also those who simply want to be home with their families during these uncertain times.

“Situations are worse, I am desperate and I want to go home to my wife and I’d rather be there with her.”

The International Relations Department has told Eyewitness News that it is in the process of assisting the group.