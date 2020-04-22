Group of S.Africans stuck in Indonesia plead for repatriation
Most of the South Africans there are tourists, but many say they need urgent medical attention.
CAPE TOWN - While hundreds of South Africans have been repatriated, a group of countrymen and women are still stuck in Indonesia.
Most of the South Africans there are tourists, but many say they needed urgent medical attention.
Others say, however, they’re slowly running out of money.
The group, which has been stuck in Bali for weeks now described their situation as desperate.
Some are running out of food and chronic medication while waiting for help.
One South African claims to be in desperate need of medical care: “I’ve only been provided with medication for two weeks and today is my 40th day here, please help us,” one South African said.
There are also those who simply want to be home with their families during these uncertain times.
“Situations are worse, I am desperate and I want to go home to my wife and I’d rather be there with her.”
The International Relations Department has told Eyewitness News that it is in the process of assisting the group.
More in Local
-
GSK in Epping closes doors after several workers test positive for COVID-19
-
Rand retreats as rescue package cheer wanes, stocks firm
-
Western Cape COVID-19 cases breach 1,000 mark
-
Brand SA board member of trustees suspended after hosting lockdwon party
-
Philippi protest could’ve been started by gangs
-
'Why are people on the streets' - Some MPs rally behind SANDF during lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.