Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and daughter lead People's 30th 'Beautiful' issue
It was the first time that three generations had appeared on the Beautiful cover, which marked the 30th anniversary of one of the celebrity publication’s most coveted honours.
LOS ANGELES - Actress Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and baby granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa graced the cover of People magazine’s annual Beautiful issue on Tuesday.
"These women illustrate what is important to us right now: positivity, kindness, laughter, and family," said People‘s editor-in-chief, Dan Wakeford.
In the magazine, Private Benjamin star Hawn, 74, and Almost Famous actress Hudson, 41, talk about their relationship and the challenges of parenting.
Love, family and true beauty. 💕 Mother-daughter duo @GoldieHawn and Kate Hudson — along with adorable baby Rani Rose — are our 2020 #BeautifulIssue cover stars! https://t.co/EJ2wFxwx2O pic.twitter.com/EA4fdnESGO— People (@people) April 22, 2020
“Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani ... going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?” Hudson told the magazine.
The double issue, on newsstands on Friday, contains 40 pages of other stars, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Wilson who photographed themselves for the Barefaced Beauties section.
Michelle Pfeiffer was the first person to be featured on the cover of the Most Beautiful special issue in 1990. Others over the years have included five-time favorite Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyonce.
The feature was changed in 2018 to simply the Beautiful issue.
