Gauteng Health MEC Masuku pleased with COVID-19 community screening, testing

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku on Tuesday said he was impressed by a number of people who are screening and testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the province.

Masuku, who is also a doctor, visited Lenasia South on Tuesday and joined health workers as they processed residents in the area.

Nurse taking COVID-19 samples at the Lenasia South Hospital. EN #coronavirusInSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/gdkAoreRpu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 21, 2020

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, with 1, 199 people having tested positive at the last count.

Masuku said mass screening and testing campaigns would be rolled out to other areas.

“We are happy with everything and the set up so far. We started with a walkabout at Lenasia South clinic, which is supposed to be a district hospital where there are 103 beds that would be open for COVID-19 in that clinic,” he said.

