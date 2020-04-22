View all in Latest
Gauteng Cogta MEC vows to deal decisively with land invaders

Lebogang Maile made the comments in Johannesburg after discussing a response to the illegal occupation of land in Gauteng with the province’s mayors.

The Red Ants (foreground) confront residents of the LakeView informal settlement near Ennerdale on 21 April 2020 after they were evicted by by the City of Joburg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday said his department would deal decisively with land invaders.

Maile made the comments in Johannesburg after discussing a response to the illegal occupation of land in Gauteng with the province’s mayors.

The MEC and mayors agreed on a comprehensive strategy to deal with land invasion in the province. Maile said they would work with law enforcement agencies to deal with land invasions.

"Anybody who invades [land] during the lockdown, we are not going to say it’s during the lockdown and we'll wait. We’ll move in, we prevent it, and arrest them," he said.

Maile warned that the illegal occupation of land would not be tolerated especially at a time when the country was dealing with ways to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

WATCH: Lawley evictions are unlawful - SAHRC

