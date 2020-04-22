FITA to serve govt with legal papers over ban on sale of tobacco items
The group said that government had failed to respond to their demands and they have resolved to go the legal route.
JOHANNESBURG - The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) said that it would on Wednesday morning serve government with legal papers to lift the ban on the sale of tobacco items.
The tobacco industry is but one of the industries that are trying to get government to go easy on some of its regulations.
The liquor, construction and food industries have all approached government in a bid to be allowed to operate during the lockdown.
The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said that they believed tobacco had not been explicitly gazetted as a forbidden item to sell during the lockdown.
"What we're going to court for is for a court of law to declare that the sale of cigarettes, as far as the regulations are concerned, should be permitted and not as it currently stands with government, publically through certain ministers stating that the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products is unlawful."
He said that they would like government to clarify why they haven’t responded to their request until now.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 21 April 2020 PM
