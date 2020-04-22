Extra soldiers to offer various services during deployment - Mapisa-Nqakula

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed Parliament of his deployment of over 70,000 additional soldiers is expected to last until 26 June.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that the additional deployment of soldiers would offer services such as medical assistance in the country.

In a letter sent to Parliament's joint standing committee on Defence, Ramaphosa said the new boots were expected to hit the ground in the coming days.

Speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show, Mapisa-Nqakula said that government was required to use all its resources during this period to fight COVID-19.

"We have an NDP working in the Defence Force called the South African Military Health Services, which under the guidance of the Department of Health, will come in when the need arises. Right now they've been on standby. If there are any checks that need to be done, we are hoping that the Department of Health will rely on the skills that we have."

She said that they had considered the research done by experts on how the virus is expected to spread over the next few months.

"Firstly, what we have seen from other countries and what we've heard from the professor last week, is that we are likely to see an escalation of the numbers, we are likley to see the exponential curve around August/September."

Co-chairperson of Parliament's defence joint standing committee, Cyrila Xaba, said they want a detailed plan from the Defence Department on the decision to deploy additional soldiers in the fight against COVID-19.

The president's letter said that this operation was set to cost over R4.6 billion.

Speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show, Xaba said that the defence force leadership would appear before the committee on Wednesday morning.

"When it comes to the deployment in the country, we expect the Department of Defence, and in particular the Defence Force, to give us a detailed deployment plan so that we know exactly how these members are going to be utilised. Now the numbers have been increased from 2,820 to well over 76,000 members."