EC ANC wants apology from senior member for breaking lockdown rules

Madoda Papiyana has now resigned as ANC chief whip of the Chris Hani District Municipality after he was arrested and charged for drunk driving.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape wants a senior member in the Chris Hani District Municipality to apologise for having contravened the lockdown regulations.

The 39-year-old tried to flee from police during a roadblock near Elliot last Friday.

A chase ensued and officers cornered him in Ncgobo where he was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and an assortment of liquor was found in his vehicle.

He's currently in custody and will apply for bail in the Cala magistrates court on Thursday.

The ANC's regional secretary Lusanda Sizani: "We are awaiting on him to apologise publicly to the members of the ANC and the provincial premier of the province and the president because breaking the regulations of the lockdown is conduct that is not accepted."