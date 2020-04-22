Denosa warns govt against redeployment of health workers
Denosa said that given the shortage of nurses in the country, redeploying health workers from one facility to another would not help the situation.
JOHANNESBURG - Nursing union Denosa has warned that the new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers will leave many health facilities in distress.
The regulations, which were published a week ago, give health authorities powers to move personnel from one facility to another, be it in another town or province, depending on where the skills are most needed.
Unions have rejected the regulations, saying they were not consulted.
Denosa said that given the shortage of nurses in the country, redeploying health workers from one facility to another would not help the situation.
The union’s Simon Hlungwani: "As it were, you'll find that there's only one professional to run a shift in a particular hospital and you find that some wards have 60 beds, so we ask that in a short-staffed situation, you can never red zone in another area. If you remove nurses from that area that's already taking strain, it means you are stopping services."
Health Department Director-General Anban Pillay said that they would consider these concerns when implementing the regulations.
"We'd be looking at what the needs are in the health facility where the health worker potentially could provide support somewhere else."
He has explained that health workers would not be forced to move without looking at whether their circumstances allowed for this.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Extra soldiers to offer various services during deployment - Mapisa-Nqakula
-
SA must get used to restrictions on funerals, says Dlamini-Zuma
-
Concerns raised over possible corruption in handling of stimulus package
-
CPI dips lower to 4.1% in March
-
WC predicts shortfall of hospital beds at peak of COVID-19 pandemic
-
Winde looks to law enforcement to help stop looting of stores
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.