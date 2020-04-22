View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Denosa warns govt against redeployment of health workers

Denosa said that given the shortage of nurses in the country, redeploying health workers from one facility to another would not help the situation.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Nursing union Denosa has warned that the new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers will leave many health facilities in distress.

The regulations, which were published a week ago, give health authorities powers to move personnel from one facility to another, be it in another town or province, depending on where the skills are most needed.

Unions have rejected the regulations, saying they were not consulted.

Denosa said that given the shortage of nurses in the country, redeploying health workers from one facility to another would not help the situation.

The union’s Simon Hlungwani: "As it were, you'll find that there's only one professional to run a shift in a particular hospital and you find that some wards have 60 beds, so we ask that in a short-staffed situation, you can never red zone in another area. If you remove nurses from that area that's already taking strain, it means you are stopping services."

Health Department Director-General Anban Pillay said that they would consider these concerns when implementing the regulations.

"We'd be looking at what the needs are in the health facility where the health worker potentially could provide support somewhere else."

He has explained that health workers would not be forced to move without looking at whether their circumstances allowed for this.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA