DA wants answers over 'biggest army employment in post-apartheid history'
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen wants answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa about his decision to deploy more soldiers.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen said he would write to President Cyril Ramaphosa over the deployment of an additional 73,180 soldiers to help combat COVID-19.
Ramaphosa has informed Parliament of the move and the SANDF will remain on the streets until June.
The DA said the deployment was the biggest in the country’s post-apartheid history.
Steenhuisen wants answers from the president about his decision to deploy more soldiers.
“We need to understand why such a big deployment is used, where these troops are going to be deployed and for what purpose. We’ve already seen some disturbing reports emerging about abuse and the like.”
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has on Tuesday told Eyewitness News the SANDF members would offer services such as medical assistance.
Mapisa-Ngqakula said almost the entire army had been deployed for the lockdown as they anticipated more infections and deaths due to COVID-19.
The minister said they had noted expert advice on when infections and deaths were expected to peak.
She said they were preparing for the worst – and that may include carrying bodies and building mass mortuaries as seen in some countries hard hit by the coronavirus.
“Like we have seen… On Tuesday, we saw a big truck in one of these [hard-hit] countries, which they were using to ferry corpses to the cemetery.”
She said there was no reason to believe that South Africa is immune to some of the tragedies seen in countries like Italy.
“We can’t say we’re not getting there, the doctors and professors said we’re not going to be able to run away from this.”
The minister’s plan has been submitted to Parliament’s joint committee for defence, which must give the green light.
President Ramaphosa has informed Parliament the operation will cost more than R4.6 billion.
