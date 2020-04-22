CT youth activist claims to be victim of police brutality during lockdown
Kalib Missoe (20) said he was delivering bread to neighbours when he was approached by at least three patrol officers on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - A Belhar youth activist said he was the victim of police brutality during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Kalib Missoe (20) said he was delivering bread to neighbours when he was approached by at least three patrol officers on Tuesday night.
He's now laid a criminal complaint after suffering head injuries as a result of the alleged assault by the officers.
Missoe said at about 8 pm on Tuesday night, he was walking home after delivering donated bread to a family living a street away.
He said a police van stopped alongside him and an officer hurled profanity at him, telling him he should be inside his house.
Missoe said when he continued walking, the officers stopped: “When they got out of the vehicle, that’s when they started hitting me with the back part of the sjambok all over my head and then another officer came out of the police vehicle and opened the back door of the vehicle and threw me into the van.”
The 20-year-old said he had no time to explain that he runs an NPO and had a permit to move around during the lockdown.
Missoe said the officers drove around with him and dropped him off at the Belhar fire station from where he was told to walk home.
He said fortunately, he was spotted by relatives who had been looking for him after he managed to inform them that he had been picked up by police.
More in Local
-
ANALYSIS: Gaps in SA’s relief scheme leave some workers with no income
-
DA wants answers over 'biggest army employment in post-apartheid history'
-
Zulu: Criteria for grant for the unemployed yet to be established
-
No hand sanitiser? Use soap and water, says Makhubo with new campaign
-
As more soldiers to be deployed, Mapisa-Nqakula addresses heavy handedness
-
Protestors fire live rounds at law enforcement officers in Philippi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.