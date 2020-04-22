CT youth activist claims to be victim of police brutality during lockdown

Kalib Missoe (20) said he was delivering bread to neighbours when he was approached by at least three patrol officers on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - A Belhar youth activist said he was the victim of police brutality during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He's now laid a criminal complaint after suffering head injuries as a result of the alleged assault by the officers.

Missoe said at about 8 pm on Tuesday night, he was walking home after delivering donated bread to a family living a street away.

He said a police van stopped alongside him and an officer hurled profanity at him, telling him he should be inside his house.

Missoe said when he continued walking, the officers stopped: “When they got out of the vehicle, that’s when they started hitting me with the back part of the sjambok all over my head and then another officer came out of the police vehicle and opened the back door of the vehicle and threw me into the van.”

The 20-year-old said he had no time to explain that he runs an NPO and had a permit to move around during the lockdown.

Missoe said the officers drove around with him and dropped him off at the Belhar fire station from where he was told to walk home.

He said fortunately, he was spotted by relatives who had been looking for him after he managed to inform them that he had been picked up by police.