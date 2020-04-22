COVID-19 pandemic: How govt plans to protect and create jobs

Over 11 million people in the country are locked out of the labour market, but measures are being put in place to try cushion the blow of the pandemic and its consequences.

JOHANNESBURG - Fault lines are being exposed to how government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ironically, much of it stems from its nationwide lockdown restrictions.

It’s no secret that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has been struggling to deal with the thousands of desperate South Africans who are out of jobs and are looking for alternative sources of income.

But additional to this problem - which has been compounded by the cessation of trade, among other services due to the lockdown – is that there are already South Africans who have been waiting on promises for job creation for years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening said a R100 billion fund would deal with this problem in addition to measures already in place, such as the UIF R40 billion support fund for lost wages.

“The coronavirus crisis will lead to many people losing their jobs ... An additional R100 billion would be set aside for protection of jobs and to create jobs,” he said.

The lockdown has had the greatest impact on workers and employers in the informal sector who are not eligible for most of government’s assistance programmes.

While provision has now been made for that, an additional amount of R2 billion was announced for the support of small to medium-sized enterprises, spaza shop owners, and other small businesses.

