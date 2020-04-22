Concerns raised over possible corruption in handling of stimulus package

The president on Tuesday evening announced a bold R500 billion stimulus package to keep the South African economy afloat as the country wages a war against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - There are concerns about how President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stimulus package would be guarded against corruption.

The president on Tuesday evening announced a bold R500 billion stimulus package to keep the South African economy afloat as the country wages a war against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The sum, which equals 10% of the country’s gross domestic product, would be split among several programmes aimed at helping businesses, poor people, and municipalities, among others.

Political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni said measures announced by the president were unprecedented, but he warned there were a number of challenges government could face.

“Once there is a rumour of money, it tends to generate tension before it even arrives. You’ll find that sectors like the business formations that a lot of tension that comes up, it tends to amply some of the fault lines which are there and it could also come up in the form of race,” he said.

WATCH: Ramaphosa announces R500bn economic stimulus package