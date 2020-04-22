Cele: 131 public servants arrested so far for breaching lockdown rules
Eighty-nine police officers were among those arrested and Police Minister Bheki Cele said he was disappointed.
DURBAN - Police officers form the bulk of public servants who have been arrested so far for breaching nationwide lockdown regulations.
This was revealed on Wednesday by Police Minister Bheki Cele who said that in total 131 civil servants, including health workers, municipal councillors and correctional service officials, were handcuffed.
Eighty-nine police officers were among those arrested and Cele said he was disappointed. The minister is concerned that those who are meant to uphold the law had failed to do so.
He said these included senior officials who were caught after allegedly demanding bribes from businesses, while others were found stealing and trading liquor on the black market.
Cele took a hard line, saying that those charged with crimes during the lockdown would be removed from the security forces.
“They don’t deserve to be in this organisation, even if they win their criminal cases in court. They cannot be SAPS members, we’ll make sure that they get out of it,” Cele said.
Cele’s strong message was extended to other public servants.
“Nobody will escape the law. Whether you’re a councillor, a minister of state or part of the police. If you contravene these laws you will be arrested,” he said.
The minister said that despite worrying incidents involving public officials, there was a decline in crimes such as rape, murder and even gender-based violence since the start of the lockdown.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 22 April 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
